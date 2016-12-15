‘Hunar Haat’ at Indian Art Fair

Naqvi said that “Hunar Haat” exhibition is aimed at promoting and supporting artisans from Minority communities and providing them domestic as well as international market for display and sell their products.

New Delhi: The Ministry for Minority Affairs organized a ‘Hunar Haat’ Artisans’ Bazaar at the India International Trade Fair held every year at the Pragati Maidan. About 180 artisans from around the country showcased their skills and art at the 100 stalls. It was inaugurated on November 16 by Minister of State for Power and Coal (Independent charge) Mr. Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Minority Affairs (Independent charge) Mr. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Former journalist and currently minister Mr. M. J. Akbar was also among the VIPs.

Akbar said that through this “Hunar Haat”, the art of living has joined the art of livelihood. This is the true genius of the people, our nation is blessed. This genius ethos through history will echo into the future. Akbar said that the exhibition provided such a big market to these artisans.

Naqvi said that “Hunar Haat” exhibition is aimed at promoting and supporting artisans from Minority communities and providing them domestic as well as international market for display and sell their products. This is providing an excellent platform to artisans belonging to Minority communities from across the nation to display their art and skills before the domestic and international visitors. “Hunar Haat” is an amazing gathering of artisans from every corner from 26 states and Union Territories of the country.

The exhibition is being organized in Hall No. 14 of Pragati Maidan by National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC) under scheme “USTTAD” (Upgrading the Skills & Training in Traditional Arts/Crafts for Development) of Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Naqvi said that one of the special features of this unique “Hunar Haat” is that besides providing free of cost stall to artisans/craftsmen, the Minority Affairs Ministry has also made arrangements for their transport and helping in their daily expenses. This has helped “poor but rich in art & skill” artisans to reach Delhi easily and display their arts/skills at the international platform.

The artefacts at display included cane and bamboo work from North eastern states; cloth work and embroidery (chikan) work, brass artefacts, zardoji clothes (brocaded clothes) work of Uttar Pradesh; collection of pottery work of Southern states; sandalwood and other wooden artefacts; handicrafts from Bihar-Jharkhand; indigenous goods for domestic use from Bengal-Odisha and herbal products made from aloe vera, neem, tulsi etc.

Other arts/crafts like marble work from Rajasthan; beautiful handicrafts from Gujarat; Pashmina and bronze work from Kashmir. Besides, centuries old Ayurvedic, Unani health care; glass artefacts; Indian silk-cotton work were also a part of the exhibition.

A special pavilion has also been put up in “Hunar Haat” exhibition area for audio-visual depiction of schemes and programs of the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

