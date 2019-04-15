IIT-Delhi Research Scholar Mohammad Adnan

Selected for Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting

Mohammad Adnan, who completed his schooling from Azamgarh, finished his B.Sc from Aligarh Muslim University and topped the M.Sc. examination in 2015.

Mohammad Adnan, a research scholar in the Department of Physics at Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, has been selected to attend a high-profile annual gathering of Nobel Laureates and emerging scientists from around the world.

He is among 600 most qualified young scientists from around the globe to attend the 69th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting in Germany, which is dedicated to physics. Key topics are cosmology, laser physics and gravitational waves.

Adnan is currently a doctoral student under the supervision of Prof G. Vijaya Prakash, Nanophotonics Labs, Department of Physics, IIT Delhi. He was selected for his research on the emission properties of organic and inorganic materials.

Every year since 1951, Nobel Prize winners in chemistry, physics, physiology and Medicine gather at Lindau to discuss the issues of importance in their respective fields with students from around the world. Getting selected for the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting is recognition of a researcher’s work in his/her respective field.

According to the statement issued by the Council for the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings, the selected young scientists are outstanding undergraduates, PhD students and post-doctoral students under the age of 35, conducting research in the field of physics. They have successfully passed a multi-stage international selection process. About 140 science academies, universities, foundations and research-oriented companies contributed to the nominations.Reacting to his selection, Adnan said that he is excited to attend the prestigious meeting, which will give him an opportunity to interact with so many Nobel laureates at one place.

In February, this year, he also won the Newton-Bhabha Fellowship under which he will be visiting Cambridge University from July to November this year.The Lindau meeting will be held from June 30 to July 5, 2019.

(Source: http://thecognate.com)

