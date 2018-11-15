Imran Khan Wields Broom

The conditions of Pakistan’s ruling class are in complete contrast to the harsh economic realities of that country

Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s House has 524 employees, 80 cars and 33 bullet-proof cars. Each of these cars costs more than Rs. 5 crore. Besides, Pakistan’s Prime Minister has several helicopters and a few planes at his disposal. Then, the country has palatial mansions like Governor Houses, Chief Minister’s Houses and Government Rest Houses, on which that impoverished country spends billions of rupees from the exchequer. The country’s Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners maintain two to three cars each and live in mansions. This was stated by Pakistan’s new Prime Minister, Mr. Imran Khan, in his first address to his country.

Mr. Khan said that this condition of the Pakistan’s ruling class is in complete contrast with the harsh economic realities that stare into the face of that country. Pakistan is deeply into international debt. Mr. Khan said that the Pakistan Government does not spend money on providing essential amenities to the masses, but yet the country’s ruling elite live just as luxuriously as members of the British rulers lived when they ruled.

Pakistan was never in such dire financial straits as it is today, Mr Khan commented, adding that “Today, Pakistan carries a debt burden of Rs. 28,000 trillion. According to the UNDP report, Pakistan figures among those five nations where maximum children below five die due to water-borne diseases.” Mr Khan said that Pakistan needed to “acknowledge these deficiencies” and change its ways. In this regard, he said he would auction the cars of the country’s Prime Minister’s House and invite businessmen to bid for them and the revenue generated from them would be deposited in the public treasury. He claimed that austerity measures would be initiated to cut down expenses on the bureaucracy. “No Governor will stay in the Governor Houses”, he said, adding that he had a scheme for the country’s Prime Minister’s House—to build a top-notch university for science and technology there that would attract scholars from around the world.

Mr. Khan claimed that he would restructure the Federal Bureau of Revenue and seek to bring foreign investment into Pakistan. He explained that Pakistan’s credibility is dented due to corruption. He also stressed the importance of issues like educational reforms and improving water availability and accessibility.

(Note: This piece is based on extracts from Mr. Imran Khan’s first address to Pakistan).

Category: Global Affairs