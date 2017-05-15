Islamiah Women’s College, Vaniyambadi – M.Sc (Nutrition), B.Sc (Chem. Major) to be introduced
Vaniyambadi: The Islamiah Women’s College will be introducing B.Sc (Chemistry Major) and M.Sc (Nutrition, Dietetics and Food Service) from the new academic session. So far the college had B.Sc (Chemistry allied).
The intake in B.Sc (Chemistry major) would be 50 and M.Sc (Nutrition) 25. Both are self-Financing Courses.
The College which currently has 2,000 students, recently commissioned Computer Lab-2 with 40 systems for Commerce, informed Ariefa Basheer, Principal In-charge.
