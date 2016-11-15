Jamia Library Joins National Digital Library

Dr. Zakir Husain Library has integrated itself with NDL which has 75 institutions to build this giant pan-India knowledge repository.

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia joined the National Digital Library (NDL) Project initiated by the Ministry of Human Resource Development which will enable its students and researchers access large amounts of data through a single window search.

Dr. Zakir Husain Library has integrated itself with NDL which has 75 institutions to build this giant pan-India knowledge repository. NDL has already created an account for all faculty members and students of JMI to explore its resources.

This project under MHRD’s National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology (NMEICT) will allow integrated knowledge gathering on diverse topics across disciplines.

Speaking at the talk on the ‘Overview of NDL’, Vice Chancellor Talat Ahmad, JMI said that a project like this is of tremendous national interest as now individual libraries can be spared the expensive exercise of buying large amounts of e-journals and databases, instead all of this can be accessed through NDL on a single platform. Both students and institutions will be immensely benefitted by this project. Prof. P. P. Das, Joint Principal Investigator, NDL Project and Professor of Computer Science & Engineering, IIT Kharagpur gave an overview of the NDL project, its objectives and rationale.

Prof. Das said that as of now, 75 institutions across the country are contributing to NDL and now ‘JMI will also make its rich resources available to NDL’. He further told the participating students that the mantra behind NDL was to be ‘inclusive and open’ which is also the mandate of any library. Adding that India’s huge population with the largest enrolment of students in the world, besides its linguistic diversity, posits a big challenge in building a platform like this.

NDL provides access to resources from all educational areas and subject domain in various formats like books, journals, magazines, theses, question papers, video lectures, Web Courses in 25 languages for school to PG level including researchers and life-long learners of all disciplines.

