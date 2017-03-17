Jamia MoU with Nepal Univ.
New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on February 8 signed an MoU with Purbanchal University, Biratnagar, Nepal, for long term academic collaboration and partnership between the two institutions. The MoU was signed by Prof. Talat Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor, JMI and his counterpart from the Nepalese university, Dr. Ghanshyam Lal Das. The MoU will enable the two institutions to collaborate in the field of research, education and innovations leading to restructuring of courses, development of new methods of teaching and learning and undertaking interdisciplinary studies and promotion of international understanding. It also envisages faculty and student exchange, research collaborations, joint conferences, seminars, workshops and sharing of academic data, intellectual property and publications.
Category: Tidbits