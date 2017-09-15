Jamiat Organises Aman March

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, led a countrywide peace march–‘Aman March’ on August 13 to spread the message of communal harmony. The peace march was held in 800 cities across India and had participants from not only the Muslim community, but from all sections of the society. Apart from the major cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Guwahati, Bangalore, Varanasi and other major cities, Aman march was taken out in districts like Muzaffarnagar, Deoband, Bijnor, Aurangabad, and many other such places. In his address at Jantar-Mantar, JUH president Mohammad Usman Mansoorpuri said, “India is a country of diverse communities and religions and has been an embodiment of unity in diversity for centuries. However, it is unfortunate that some forces inimical to the unity and integrity of the country have been raising their ugly head for a long period of time.” He added, “These disruptive and divisive forces do not respect the Constitution and the law of the land and have been targeting a particular religious group in the country.”

(Twocircles.net)

Category: Community Round up