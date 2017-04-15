JIH Film Selected for All India Children’s Educational Festival

Mumbai: A short film “Boond Boond Zindagi” made by the Jamaat-e-Islami chapter of Maharashtra has been selected for the 21st All India Children’s Educational Audio Video Festival-2017. The festival will be held between April 5 and 7 at the Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET), NCERT, New Delhi. The short film revolves around the concept of scarcity of water in India and the importance of saving water for the present as well as the future generations. The film was shot in a Maharashtra village and all the characters are played by school children to convey the message of conserving water. “If a child becomes the medium of delivery, then the message becomes more effective. The idea of making the film came to my mind after seeing the worst water crisis faced by people in Latur and elsewhere in Maharashtra,” said Mohammed Sajid, Jamaat’s media production in charge and writer of the film. Apart from Boond Boond Zindagi, Sajid has already directed two other short films, “Kaise ye Babesi” on education and “Shanti aur Manawta” in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

(Reported by Raqib Hameed Naik, twocircles.net)

Category: Tidbits