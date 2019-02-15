Kabir Trust’s Free Coaching Classes Benefits Many Students

Among the most inspiring things about the 100 Days’ Coaching Classes at the Kabir Ashram in Bangalore is the fact that students from different faiths come here to acquire wisdom. Many Muslim students have gained immensely by attending the coaching classes.

By A Staff Writer

Despite the winter early morning cold, some 800 children, from different schools but all from the 10th standard, attend early morning coaching classes at Bangalore’s Kabir Ashram. This 100-day programme of free coaching classes for boys and girls from the 10th standard has been conducted for the last 33 years, explains Mr. T. Prabhakar, who heads the Kabir Trust under which the programme is conducted. The latest programme began towards the end of October 2018.

Mr. Prabakhar explains that the programme of free coaching classes serves mainly children from economically poor backgrounds, who are from different communities. The programme was launched in 1986, with some 50 to 60 students. Today, over 800 students attend the classes. Interestingly, many of these children are Muslims, both girls and boys.

The coaching classes are organised in a hall in the Kabir Ashram, in Matadahalli, near RT Nagar. This programme starts every year towards the end of the year and finishes shortly before the final SSLC exams. Classes are conducted early in the morning so that students can later attend their schools. Classes are taken by a team of dedicated and trained teachers. Many of the teachers and students come from a long distance.

Mr. Prabhakar explains that one major purpose of the classes is to help students to be motivated to succeed. Through the classes, students are also nurtured in basic human values. No wonder, then, that many of the students who’ve benefited from the programme have done very well in their examinations. So far, around over 25,000 students have gone through the 100 Days Coaching Classes programme ever since it was launched, more than three decades ago!

People like Mr. Prabakhar and his team, which comprises people from different faith backgrounds, are doing very noble work in serving economically marginalised people and bringing different communities together for the good cause of peace, harmony and value education.

Meeting Prabakhar and his team at Kabir Trust, one is reminded of the noble teachings of the saint Kabir ji, whose message of devotion to God and service of all God’s creatures is of universal relevance.

(To know more the noble work of the Kabir Trust, contact Mr. T Prabakhar, Chairman, Kabir Trust, on tprabhakar2@gmail.com)

Category: Education