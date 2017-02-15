Kashmiri Youth Selected for 100 Young Leaders Award

Srinagar: Bringing laurels to the Valley, a youth from Baramulla district, Amood Gulzar, has been selected for 100 young Leaders Award 2017 by Indian Youth Forum. A social activist and worker, who is currently pursuing masters in commerce from the Aligarh Muslim University, Amood has been working as the member of Aligarh based non-government organisation ‘Soch–beyond the imagination’ through which he has been instrumental in providing social interventions back in Valley and elsewhere. He has worked for slum rehabilitation and has participated in relief work during natural disasters like Kashmir Floods, Nepal earthquake, Chennai floods and has actively worked during Muzaffarnagar riots for maintaining communal harmony. Indian Youth Forum (IYF) is a youth network founded in order to meet people and inspire them to participate in the nation-building process. Top 100 young leaders Awards is recognition for all those who have brought a change in the society through their actions. Every year, IYF has a selection panel of about 5 people, drawn from all over India.

(Extracted from twocircles.net)

Category: Science & Technology