Less Is More

By Mohammed Ali Vakil

I like this story because it reminds me of how short life is, and it puts things in perspective.

If I live my life thinking I’m going to be here forever (or for a looong time), I find myself getting stressed out very easily. Why? Because I’m either running after new things or holding on to other things that by nature are transient. So when it slips from my hands, I get frustrated.

But when I accept myself as a traveler who’s in this world for a short time, I’m more relaxed. Things come and go in my life. I can play with them without the need to get attached and let it go when the time comes.

Life is short. Enjoy this journey. And I’ll see you soon. If not in this world, definitely in the next!

Safe travels!

(Sufi Comics)

