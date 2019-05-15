The second topper (Arts) in Bihar aspires to become an IAS officer.

Patna: Mohammad Ahmad and Mahenoor Jahan are among the toppers of BSEB Bihar 12th Inter 2019 Examinations results of which were declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Mohammad Ahmad from Durga Prasad High School secured the 3rd position in BSEB 12th Science stream with 94.2%. While Mahenoor Jahan secured the second spot with 92% marks in Arts stream. Mahenoor Jahan, daughter of a farmer hails from Tegharia Village in Kochadhaman Block in Kishanganj District of Bihar. While talking to the Hindi daily Hindustan, Mahenoor Jahan said that she aspires to become an IAS officer. Gulam Sarwar Md. Sajjad of TNB College of Bhagalpur is also among the toppers. He secured 7th rank with 470 marks in Science stream. In 2018, a total of 12.07 lakh students had appeared for the Intermediate exams and in 2017, about 13 lakh students had appeared for the Inter examination.

Category: People