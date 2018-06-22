Malappuram Temple Hosts Iftar for Muslims

Malappuram: A Hindu temple in Kerala organised an iftar party for the Muslim community as part of the annual ‘prathishta’ (idol installation) ceremony in the temple thus giving a boost to communal harmony. Lakshmi Narasimha Murthy Vishnu temple near Vettichira in Malappuram district hosted an iftar party for the Muslims who were observing fast in the holy month of Ramzan. The iftar was attended by more than 400 people from both the communities. The event held on May 24 is the second edition of such iftar party being arranged by the temple committee. “We used to distribute food for the residents every year during the ‘prathishta’, since the Ramzan falls during this time we decided to host iftar so that we can accommodate all people irrespective of their faiths,” says KP Baiju, the treasurer for the temple committee.

(Extracted from mattersindia.com)

Category: Ramadan Memories