Matrimonial – February 2019 – Bride Wanted

Bangalore SM parents invite a bride for their son, BBM, very handsome, 31yrs, 5.11, working in a bank in Dubai. The bride should be well educated with Islamic values, beautiful, minimum height 5.5, from Sunni syed or shekh family. No demands absolutely. Contact mob 9986400691, 080 23437612, email: ssspasha@gmail.com

Bangalore: Sunni Muslim parents invite alliance for their Son, Age 34 yrs, 5’2”, B.E. (E&C), Working for a reputed MNC, Fair, Looking for a good looking, B.E / MBA / MCA age 26-30 yrs, 5’0 to 5’2” from a well-educated family. Mobile: 9845237312 E-mail: zulfiqar.nadeem@gmail.com

Category: Matrimonial