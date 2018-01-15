Matrimonial – January 2018 – WANTED BRIDE

SMU, Good looking, Fair, MBA, bachelor, 36yrs/167cm working in Chennai. Wanted bride, any degree, fair, good looking, homely with decent family background, bride below 33yrs. Mob&Whatapp: 9840420070. EMAIL: attaur_rahman2005@yahoo.co.in

“Sunni Parents from Mysore invite alliance for their only son (5’9″, 34 yrs, BE and working in a reputed MNC in Dubai) Girl should be educated, religious, beautiful, from decent and educated family background. Email photo and biodata to sameena_shariff@yahoo.com, Mob: +91 9901240697, Whatsapp: +61416872786″

US Citizen from cultured Sunni Muslim family in Mumbai, highly qualified Senior SW Engineer in Texas (USA) seeks alliance from professionally qualified girls. No demands, early marriage. Slim, fair, good-looking divorcee, 44, 5′ 10″, will be visiting India in Jan 2018. Interested parties may contact : WhatsApp : 9820719129 or email : jehanaras@gmail.com

Bangalore based Sunni Muslim, well educated family. Groom is 26 yr old 5’10”, handsome, very fair, working as Sr. Design Engineer at Amazon. Looking for a girl from a decent & educated family, preferably from official class. It would make a good couple if she is a graduate, very fair & beautiful, 5’2’’ to 5’6’’ tall, and 20-23 years old. Contact 9448648714/7337731518 Email:s.bushra.begum@gmail.com

Category: Matrimonial