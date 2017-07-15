Matrimonial July 2017 – Bride Wanted

Alliance invited for Sunni Muslim Boy, Date of birth: 07 June 1991, Color: Medium, Education: Bachelor of Engineering, Mechanical. Employment: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Email Address: salmattar07@gmail.com, Contact Number: +917204924485, Indian Address: Belgaum, Karnataka. Expectation: Fair, Doctor/Engineer (Preferable), Graduate, 5’4” and above.

Bangalore SM parents invite a bride for their son, B B M, very handsome, 30yrs, 5.11th, working in Al-mashriq bank Dubai. The bride should be well educated with Islamic values, beautiful, minimum height 5.5, from sunni syed or shekh family. No demands absolutely. Contact mob 9986400691, 080 23437612, email: ssspasha@gmail.com

SUNNI MUSLIM parent from respectable, affluent, well educated family (Bangalore based) seek alliance for their son, 29years, 5ft11″, very fair, Canadian passport holder, B.E(mech) M.E(aerospace) working and settled in Canada, Girl should be fair, slim, age not more than 25years, height 5ft5″ and above, prefrebly B.E, from a respectable, well educated family with good Islamic values (Bangloreans only). contact no: 9739435916.

Bangalore based Sunni Muslim parents invite alliance for their son BE, MBA, age 32 years ht: 6 ft. Working as software engineer in Bangalore. Girl should be religious, fair and educated from a decent educated family. Contact: 8904858010

Bangalore SM family seek alliance for their son MBBS, MD, pursuing residency in US Seeking for a beautiful hijab observing girl from Doctors or Engineers Bangalore based family settled in Bangalore or Abroad preferably graduate or Pg. Strictly non working ( No MBBS). Contact Dr. Abdul samad – 9379712479

Category: Matrimonial