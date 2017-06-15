Matrimonial June 2017 – Wanted Groom

Sunni Muslim educated family, invites alliance for their daughter, 24 years, B.E (CS), V.fair, 5’5” working for American Software Company at Bangalore, has obtained M.S. admission in USA with scholarship. Groom should be well settled in America, Good looking, well mannered with good Islamic values. Early marring preferred. Suitable alliance Contact via email: afzalsheriff7@gmail.com or Phone +91-9538807900

Bangalore SM family seek alliance for their daughter MBBS from BMC, presently pursing research in john Hopkins hospital in USA and preparing for USMLE & PGNEET, hijabi and religious. Seeking from doctor with PG Bangalore based family settled in Bangalore or abroad. Preference will be given to those who prefers that girl should work in her profession. Contact: 9845035135

Bangalore based Sunni Muslim Shariff parents invites alliance for their daughter 25 years, cute, slim, 5.4”, MCA, working in HKBK degree college as lecturer for BCA with Islamic virtues. Groom should be Engineer, MCA or MBA. Syed, Shaiks or shariffs only preferred and Bangalore settled. Contact: 9945458050 / 9964040286, E-mail: jamsheedshariff.js@gmail.com

Bangalore based SM parents invite alliance for their 33 years old daughter working as a journalist for a leading newspaper. Looking for post graduates and professionally qualified men in the age group of 35-40. Interested families can send an E mail to azmarafeeq@gmail.com or call 8904847729

Bangalore SM Parents invite alliance for their daughter, B.Sc, (Home Science), fair, 5’5″ height, Hijab observing, Born Feb 1996, from well settled professional groom of decent family. Contact: 9591806242. Email- bilal25zaheer@gmail.com.

SM parents invite alliance for their daughter BCA, Good looking, 26 years, 5.2”, working in Bank Bangalore. Groom should graduate, good looking, well settled from a decent family. Contact: 8971165082 / 9880500058, Email: Fatima.urmiya@gmail.com

Alliance invited from well settled, religious,pious, and educated Ahle-hadees / Salafi groom for our daughter[Mysore based, 25,5’2″, BE-E&C, non-working]. Early marriage, In shaa Allah. 97425 67577 or sssafs5614@gmail.com

Bangalore based SM Parents invite alliances for their daughter 32 years and 5.3″ height, belonging to a religious family, homely, working in SAP as Senior Advisor Analyst and living with parents. We are seeking alliance from an educated and religious family preferably based in Bangalore. If interested, please contact us at Email – alamresh7@gmail.com and Phone – 9632364504

SM parents seek alliance for their daughter with B.sc, MLT, MBA. Present Job held: Employed with semi government medical organization Bangalore. Age 31 years. Boy to be Graduate and above with medical qualification & experience, secured Job to lead happy life. Contact: 9966112277 / 9738593324, E mail: asma.iv@gmail.com

SM Bangalore based parents invite alliance for their daughter BE(Telecom) , Height 5’4”, aged 27 years, beautiful. Groom should be S/W Engineer (BE), Professional in Bangalore / Abroad below 30 years. Can contact at farouq_123@rediffmail.com. Whatsapp: 9342573299

BANGALORE BASED SUNNI MUSLIM RESPECTABLE FAMILY SEEK ALLIANCE FOR THEIR DAUGHTER 25 YRS, 5.2”, BBM, MS IN ENGLISH COMMUNICATION, WORKS AT YAHOO FROM RESPECTED MUSLIM FAMILY. GROOM SHOULD LESS THAN 3O YEARS AND FROM ANY PROFESSION. WHATSAPP: 9902139139 EMAIL: wajidhus@yahoo.com

SM parents seek alliance for their daughter with B.sc computer & electronics. Age 29 years, presently working as operational manager with FBB future group at Bangalore. Boy to be self employed / secured job / preferably good educated. Contact: 9966112277 / 9738593324, E mail: asma.iv@gmail.com

