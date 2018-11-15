Matrimonial November 2018 – Bride Wanted

Bangalore: Sunni Muslim parents invite alliance for their Son, Age 34 yrs, 5’2”, B.E. (E&C), Working for a reputed MNC, Fair, Looking for a good looking, B.E / MBA / MCA age 26-30 yrs, 5’0 to 5’2” from a well-educated family. Mobile: 9845237312 E-mail: zulfiqar.nadeem@gmail.com

Parents of Sunni Muslim Urdu Speaking family are seeking alliance for their son, fair, handsome engineer B.E (Electronics and Instrumentation Engineer), 29 year, working for MNC in Saudi Arabia. Looking for a beautiful, decent, well educated, and religious Bride from a respected Urdu Muslim Family from Karnataka. Please contact Mr. Md Baghdad Pasha Siddiqui Mobile +91 9844020143

SM groom 34, 5’3”, Diploma computers / B.A, estate manager sales executive with own properties khula obtained, issueless require hijabi/alima within 28. WhatsApp: 9483517368 Contact: 080-26668325 / 9483507368

Bangalore Sunni Muslim parents seek alliance for their Son, age 33 years, 5’6”, working for a reputed company. Bride should be well-educated with Islamic values, syed or shaikh working girl. Contact: 9980854261 e-mail: mazharpasha139@gmail.com

Sixty yrs Old religious, good looking medical doctor looking for religious, good looking, homely life partner. Contact: 9845974327

