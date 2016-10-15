Matrimonial October 2016 – Bride Wanted

Sunni family seeks alliance for son, 46 yrs old, Canadian citizen, fair, Ph.D. Engineering, managing research personnel belonging to educated family living in Hyderabad, originally from Kurnool/Anantapur districts. Alliances invited from divorced or unmarried, fair bride of educated and religious minded family. Please Email biodata to groombio@gmail.com or Call 91-8790539870

Gazetted SYED Sunni Muslim Parents Seek Alliance for their Son, (Divorced) 37 Years, 5.11”, Fair, B.Com, MBA, Having Settled Business from Bangalore. Bride should be Divorced, Annulled, Widowed, and Graduate from Educated Family Background. Contact: – +919845655627. Email: – gtradelinks07@gmail.com

Mysore: Ahle-Hadees, Educated family seeks alliance for their only son (fair 5.11″ , 28 yrs, M.tech in Software Engineering & working in reputed MNC in B’lore). Girl should be MBBS and hijab observing from educated family. Email photo & bio-data to akhtershariff87@gmail.com or contact: 9964377732

Sunni Parents from Anantapur seek alliance (MS-UK, 35yrs, 5.8”,Religious, Decent looks, British, Divorced). Invite Bride 27-31Yrs, unmarried, religious,beautiful, Decent family girl. Preferably Graduate from Andhra Pradesh / Karnataka, Email: rmnatp@yahoo.com. Mob/Whats App: 0044 7725953465

