Matrimonial October 2016 – Groom Wanted

BELGAUM BASED SUNNI MUSLIM GIRL, B.COM, P.G.D.C.A, AGE: 31 YEARS, 5.4”, WHITISH, RELIGIOUS, GOOD LOOKING, SEEK ALLIANCE WITH WELL SETTLED GOOD LOOKING, PROFESSIONAL / SETTLED BUSINESS MAN WITH POST GRADUATE QUALIFICATION LIKE, BE, MS, BE, MTECH, MBA, MBBS HAILING FROM A DECENT RESPECTABLE, RELIGIOUS, BROAD MINDED AND EDUCATED FAMILY, HAVING NO OBJECTIONABLE HABITS. BANGLOORIANS / KARNATAKA / OVERSEAS. E-MAIL: oshaan1@gmail.com, CALL: 984525141 / 9019450141

Sunni Muslim Parents, Invites Alliance for Very Fair, Beautiful, Daughter, 25Yrs B.B.A, ht 5’6 Looking for Groom Educated, Businessman or Employed, Urgent, Early Marriage Wanted, Mob: +91 9731275633-+91 9986888709

Bangalore based Sunni Sheikh Family invite alliance for their Daughter 26 years, 5’3″ MBA , Fair , religious. Looking for Educated, well settled family from Bangalore or Abroad. Early Marriage will be arranged. Email: sidszub@gmail.com, Contact no: 9535345086 / 08023534754

Bangalore based Sunni shaikh urdu speaking family invite alliance for their daughter 30 years, BE, working for MNC, height 5’3”, Balanced with deen & duniya. We are looking for educated and well settled boy from BANGALORE / GULF / CANADA / DUBAI or USA early marriage will be arranged. Interested can contact: 9845084158 / 9945319906, Residence: 080 – 25520635

Sunni Muslim parents invite alliance for their daughter, 22 yrs, 5’4”, BSC, fair, religious from respectable family. Seeks alliance from religious, educated & well settled family. Contact: nazim.advt@gmail.com

SM parents seek alliance for their daughter B.E., 30 yrs 5.7”. good looking belonging to a respectable and educated family, working as Technology Leader at INFOSYS USA on H1-B Visa. Groom should be professionally qualified person hailing from a decent educated family background working in U.S.A or abroad.Mail biodata to prof.wayez@gmail.com contact 9632878387

SM PARENTS SEEK SUITABLE ALLIANCE FOR THEIR DAUGHTER (KHULA OBTAINED) 33 YRS, 5’4” , ISSUELESS, M.A, B.ED, WORKING IN A REPUTED SCHOOL, FROM BANGALORE BASED BOY. CONTACT: 9880306464 / 9901981520, E MAIL: kshariff8@gmail.com

Bangalore SM family seek alliances for their Daughter, MSC, aged 23, height 5.6’, fair, good looking seeking for well settled, qualified, business, engineering, Doctor from Bangalore only. Contact: 8095834242, Email: skhaleelahmed@ymail.com

Mysore : Ahle-Hadees, Educated family seeks alliance for their daughter aged 25, fair, height 5.3″, BE(E&E), religious & practices hijaab. Boy should be from qualified & religious family of Mysore/Bangalore. E-mail photo & biodata to yasmeen_akhter99@yahoo.com or Contact : 9986592415

