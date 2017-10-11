Matrimonial October 2017 – WANTED GROOM

Bangalore Based Sunni Muslim Parents invite alliance for their daughter, 22yrs, 5.4”, BSC, Fair, religious from respectable family. Seeks alliance from religious, educated and well settled family. Mob: 8431095656, Contact: azmath.amjad2017@gmail.com

Looking for Sunni Muslim shaikh Boy. Girl has BE / MBA. Looking for well educated guy from a reputed family. Contact: 9632045643, E-mail: noorasma2008@gmail.com.

SM Syed parents seek alliance for syed / sheikh. SM family for daughter, DOB: 30/11/1989, 5.4”, M.Sc, (botany), B.ED, fair, beautiful, religious, own house preferably gulf countries K.S.A. B.E, B.tech, MBA, M.com, M.tech, PGDM, PGPM, age 30-32 years. Early marriage. Mob: 9741423310 / 7892919196, E-mail: syedajuveria2015@gmail.com.

Bangalore Smp looking alliance for divorcee daughter. Groom should be divorced / widowed with / without kids, age 34-44 years , Well educated & settled with a job / business, practising muslim from simple / decent family, sophisticated, mature & charming personality. Contact: 90071069659 / luking4realman@gmail.com

Mysore based parent invite married alliance for their daughter. Age – approx 27 years. Complex – Very fair, Height – 5 feet 6 inches, Qualification – Bsc. MBA ( persuading) Working – at MNC company. Annual income – Rs. 500000/- Please contact: 9342599348 / 9900461065

SM parents educated family background seeks alliance for their daughter 24 yrs, MCA, height-5.10, beautiful, fair, slim looking for suitable match BE / MBA / MCA preferably Bangalorian working in USA, INDIA, ENGLAND. Contact: 9731502549 / 9535107104.

SM parents seeking alliance for MBBS doctor girl working in Apollo Hospital from condervative religious family, height – 5.5, DOB: 13-08-1988. Boy should be Doctor or Engineer and religious, Working in Bangalore / Abroad. Contact / Whatsapp: 7353627677

Bangalore based Sunni Muslim parents invite alliance for their daughter, MBA, Age-29, ht-5.4, Working in private company. Boy should be religious & Professionally qualified with respectable family. Contact: 9916429786 / 9538186871

SM B’lore based mother from highly educated upper middle class family invites alliance for her only daughter B.Sc, B.Ed, F.A.N, fair, good looking,31 yrs, 5’4″,Dietician,has performed Hajj. Groom should be educated, religious and well settled from similar family background. Contact: 9986964398, E-Mail: rishta797@gmail.com

Seek alliance for Sunni Pathan girl unmarried 36 years 5.4, fair, B.com, B.Ed from Ahmadabad working in Bangalore groom should be Graduate from educated family. Contact: 9972737297

SM Bangalore parents from well educated family seek alliance for their divorced daughter aged 34 years, 5’6″ , beautiful , graduate having 1 daughter. Groom should be educated and well settled. Email : optimisticview@yahoo.com Mob : 7019680525

MUSLIM SUNNI EDUCATED FAMILY SEEKS ALLIANCE FOR THEIR DAUGHTER SLIM FAIR 5.7” HIJAB OBSERVING 32 YR QUALIFIED MBBS,MS(GYNECOLOGY) working in medical college hospital KADAPA, ANDHRAPRADESH (home town).Boy should be Muslim 5.8”to5.9” 32 to 35 yrs MS/Mch/MD/DM well behaved from decent family preferably from ANDHRA PRADESH, KARNATAKA, TELENGANA and should allow her to work in home town as she has good practice. CONTACT NUMBER: 09656263833

Bangalore based SM Shaikh parents invite alliance for their daughter, M.Com, Height – 5.4, 30 years, Seeking Govt or PVT (MNC) well-settled professionally qualified groom 32-36 years, Preferred B.E, M.tech, MCA. (BROKERS EXCUSE), Contact / whatsapp: 9945728326.

Sunni Muslim Family from Bangalore seeks alliance for their daughter post graduate (MSc), Age 28 yrs, good looking working as a lecturer in reputed college and pursuing PH.D. Seeks alliance with groom well educated/post graduate from a respectable and educated family and working in a reputed organisation. Please contact 9686467378 email id: aslamahmeds@yahoo.com

Sunni Muslim Educated family seeks Alliance for their daughter age 28 yrs, height 5.4″, BA, religious & Good Looking, invite alliance from good and religious family settled in Bangalore may contact on 9844789327 / 9071092379 or email on: mdshahidpasha@gmail.com

