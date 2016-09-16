Matrimonial September 2016 – Bride Wanted

BANGALORE SUNNI MOTHER SEEKING ALLIANCE FOR THEIR SON AGED 38 YEARS HAVING OWN PROFESSIONAL AIRCONDITION BUSINESS. BRIDE SHOULD BE GRADUATE, FAIR, FOR DETAILS CONTACT BOYS MOTHER PHONE NO: 9980446617

Bangalore S.M Parents, Educated Family Background Seek Alliance for their Son, B.Com, (MBA) . 37 Years (Divorced ) With in 25 days of time, Handsome Fair, 5′.11″ Having Export Business in Hong kong, performed hajj in 2009, Only Son, Father & Mother Retired Class -1 Officers, Girl Should be Beautiful, Fair, 5’.4″ to 5′. 9”, with in 30 Years of age ( No Issues ) from Educated Syed’s or Sheikh Family Background, Graduate, Non Working. Email Photo and Bio Data. Email:-srmateen@hotmail.com or Contact: – 9945621545 (Wats App). Brokers Excuse.

SUNNI MUSLIM BOY MBBS PURSUING RESIDENCY IN US SEEK ALLIANCE FROM A BEAUTIFUL HIJAB OBSERVING GIRL BANGALORE BASED PREFERABLY GRADUATE OR PG (NO BE, MBBS, BDS), CONTACT: 9379712479, E-MAIL: mumtazsultana24@gmail.com

SM Family invites alliance for their son, 26 yrs, 6’, Double graduate from respectable well to do family seek alliance from respectable, very well to do, Educated family, Girl should be Graduate & beautiful. Contact: 080 – 25716380, E-mail: hussainullakhan@gmail.com.

SM, Family based at Mysore, seek alliance for son, 29 years, 5.8′, Government Veterinary Officer. Bride must be religious, fair, highly educated, professionally qualified; from respected family. Contact: 7204186044, khanumruqsana@gmail.com

SUNNI MUSLIM, Gazetted officer, parents seek alliance for their son, 27 years, 5.11”,BE, MBA, employed in an MNC Bangalore. Bride should be BE/MTech/MBBS/MSc from religious, respectable/educated family. Contact: 9986642328 or 9343828824. Email: vazeer.arto@gamil.com.

Sunni family seeks alliance for son, 46 yrs old, Canadian citizen, fair, Ph.D. Engineering, managing research personnel belonging to educated family living in Hyderabad, originally from Kurnool/Anantapur districts. Alliances invited from divorced or unmarried, fair bride of educated and religious minded family. Please Email biodata to groombio@gmail.com or Call 91-8790539870.

