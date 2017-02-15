Morocco Bans Sale and Production of Full-Face Veils

Rabat: Morocco has banned the production and sale of full-face veil (burqa) due to reports which say that the garment is used to carry out crimes. A high-ranking interior ministry official said.“We have taken the step of completely banning the import, manufacture, and marketing of this garment in all the cities and towns of the kingdom.” It said the measure appeared to be motivated by security concerns, “since bandits have repeatedly used this garment to perpetrate their crimes.” A large number of women in Morocco prefer the hijab headscarf that does not cover the face. Nouzha Skalli, a lawmaker and a former family and social development minister, welcomed the ban as “an important step in the fight against religious extremism.”

