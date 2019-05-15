Movita Johnson-Harrell
First Muslim woman to be elected as state representative in Pennsylvania.
Philadelphia (USA): Movita Johnson-Harrell made history on March 12, after winning the contested special election for the 190th District seat, becoming the first Muslim woman to be elected as a state representative in Pennsylvania. “I’m running because I care about my community. I don’t need a job,” Johnson-Harrell said when she declared her run. Johnson-Harrell is the former interim supervisor of Victim Services for Philadelphia’s District Attorney’s Office. She secured more than 66 percent of the vote, with her nearest challenger at 20 percent. She ran on a platform encompassing key issues such as socio-economic opportunity and education reform to gun violence prevention. Johnson-Harrell defeated community advocate Amen Brown, activist and clergy woman, Pamela K. Williams, and Republican candidate Michael Harvey.
Category: People