Muslim Family Gets Adopted Hindu Son Married as Per His Traditions

Dehradun: A Muslim family from Dehradun has set an example of humanity by neglecting the typical norms in the name of religion and caste by raising a Hindu orphan boy and marrying him as per his religion’s customs. The family of Mouinuddin adopted Rakesh Rastogi at the age of 12 but never tried to tamper with his religion.

“I celebrate Holi, Diwali and all other festivals in the same house. My family has loved me and supported me in everything, including my marriage,” said Rakesh. He added that he never felt that he was living with a Muslim family. “No one ever prohibited my way of worshipping,” Rakesh stated, as reported by Deccan Chronicle.

Rakesh’s marriage was commemorated pompously. Mouinuddin’s wife, Kausar received her daughter-in-law, Soni, as per Hindu traditions. On February 9, the duo was married as per Hindu rituals.

Category: Interfaith Harmony