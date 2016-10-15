Muslim Spiritual Heads Appeal for Peace in Kashmir

The spiritual leaders said they were pained by the situation prevailing in Kashmir, which has been the centre of Sufism for over 700 years.

A delegation of heads of eminent Sufi khanqahs and dargahs led by the Chief of the Ajmer Sharif dargah have appealed to the people in the Kashmir Valley to keep calm and peace there and help the Government to return normalcy in the state. Calling on the Union Home Minister, they assured Mr. Rajnath Singh that they would go to Kashmir to request their brothers and sisters to contribute in creating peace. Led by Dewan Syed Zainul Abedin Saheb, Spiritual Head of the Shrine and Sajjadanashin of Dargah Khwaja Sahib, Ajmer Sharif, the delegation shared their concern on the situation in Kashmir and expressed confidence that the Union Home Minister would do everything possible to bring normalcy in Kashmir.

The delegation opined that those creating disturbance in the world must know that there is no bigger power than the power of peace. Violence can only bring more sufferings and solve no problem of humanity, they noted. They emphasized that together we make a beautiful country for all to live in peace and harmony and progress faster.

(Extracted from twocircles.net)

