Muslim Woman Devotes Her Life to Helping Christians Displaced by ISIS

Rev. Canon Andrew White, a Christian religious leader, heads one of the most prominent relief charities helping thousands of Christians displaced by the ISIS terrorist outfit, but many do not know that much of the work White gets credit for, is actually carried out by a Muslim woman—Dr. Sarah Ahmed, an Iraqi dentist who for the past few years has devoted her time to traveling all over Iraq to bring clothes, medicine, food, and just about any other need imaginable to the Christians, Yazidis, Muslims, Shebeks and others who have been thrown from their homes, tortured and raped at the hands of the so-called ‘Islamic State’. “She is there protecting all of the Iraqi Christians. You never hear anything about it in the news, but you hear about the work I am doing. The work that I am doing is being done by a Muslim, caring for the Christians,” White, former chaplain of St. George’s Church in Baghdad, asserted. “We think and hear about Islamic terrorism all the time. What about Muslims working for the protection of Christians?”

Ahmed, who is now the director of operations for the White-founded Foundation for Relief and Reconciliation in the Middle East, says: “I believe that with all the amount of [humanitarian work] that I have been doing and have been doing out of good faith in my heart and not for fame or money or anything, just out of my desire to help, I feel that God is always there for me and kind of protecting me and being around me to be able to reach all these areas and all these people.”

Originally from Baghdad, Ahmed went to the United States in 2010 to study and became a fully-trained dentist. While doing an internship on interfaith dialogue between Judaism, Christianity and Islam, Ahmed met White at a function in New York. Being that they were both from Iraq, Ahmed introduced herself and told the canon that she was working for a peacemaking initiative called “Because I Love Peace” to help build a relationship between the American and Iraqi people. During that time, White offered her a role with his foundation, which Ahmed accepted. Ahmed said that she first started as a volunteer at a clinic and has worked her way up to be the director of operations and White’s personal assistant. She said she never felt any discomfort when she first started working for the Christian charity as a Muslim and even had to live in the Baghdad church. “It never crossed my mind. I feel no difference,” Ahmed said.

(Extracted from http://www.christianpost.com)

Category: Globe Talk