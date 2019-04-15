Muslim Women Demand Law against Mob Lynching

New Delhi: Muslim women from different parts of the country gathered in New Delhi urging the “secular” political parties in the country to add in their manifesto the need to have a law against mob lynching.

The women, who launched a detailed 39-point manifesto also demanded thatthe Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2019 must be scrapped.They also asked for 33 per cent reservations for women to increase their political representation in the Parliament.The women from at least 10 states, under the banner of ‘Bebaak Collective’ (Voice of Fearless) came together to release the manifesto listing their demands related to gender equality, minority safeguard and citizenship rights.Among the women was also Khalida, wife of Umar Khan, who was allegedly lynched in 2017 in Alwar, months after dairy farmer Pehlu Khan was lynched in the area.They also demanded monetary benefits for single women, introduction of a communal violence bill to bring perpetrators to justice and redrafting of Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016.

