Muslims and the Internet

I am thoroughly disgusted with the verbosity I encounter on the Internet, irrespective of where it is coming from: Sunni, Barelvi, Deobandi or any other mouth.

By Waheeduddin Ahmed

One of the greatest blessings for mankind in modern times is the Internet technology. Through it, information of any kind and on any subject is at one’s fingertips. A semi-literate person can write without making spelling mistakes and even comply with grammar. Both, the erudite and the imbecile can propagate their thoughts and find audience, often captive and coerced.

On the flip side however, there are great dangers lurking in the shadows in cyberspace which, if not taken care of, can destroy humanity. The biggest danger comes from the potential of spreading hatred. Never before has humanity been so vulnerable and at the disposal of destructive forces.

Muslims are either unaware or unwittingly instrumental in the ritual of their own destruction. Antagonism to Islam extends widely. Muslims face tremendous odds arrayed against them. This is not to say that we are completely lacking in articulation. Our “scholars” are ever so ready to tear each other apart in sectarian and doctrinal discussions. Our best brains are busy researching the matters of dress and menstruation. The dons of sectarian divisions among Muslims have sharpened their teeth and nails to devour their opponents. These are “scholars” of internal contradictions and conflicts. What does it take to attain that position? Ask any irate antisocial Muslim individual. He will tell you that intellectualism is “un-Islamic”. He will also tell you that everyone except he or she is going to hell.

So, all an outside opponent has to do to prevail is to create avenues of divisive discourses, directly or indirectly and then watch our “scholars” reach for each other’s throats, which also happens on the Internet.

I am thoroughly disgusted with the verbosity I encounter on the Internet, irrespective of where it is coming from: Sunni, Barelvi, Deobandi or any other mouth. My advice to them:STOP! Your children are watching you and are disgusted with you. The future generations of Muslims may even w ant to get out of religion altogether because of you. Then they will lose the spiritual canopy and the moral shelter which are essential for solace and which humans have needed from day one.

My advice to our cyber socialites is: don’t respond to hate mongers in the name of religion. Turn a deaf ear to the sectarian hooligans. We should not attack other religions. We are forbidden to do so. Be balanced when you discuss Islam. Be rational; use logic (our philosophers used it to the full extent), without being a pedant.

(The writer can be reached at ahmed.waheeduddin@gmail.com)

Category: Opinion