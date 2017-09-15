NGO Sets up Napkin Unit

Benazeer Baig who has been running the Excellent School and the vocational training centre for over two decades, informed that the napkins would be using organic material like wood pulp and will minimize the wrapping plastic.

Bengaluru: The Raza Education and Welfare Society has set up a sanitary napkin manufacturing unit to engage women trained in productive and remunerative activities. The machine was installed in the first week of August in a shed hired for the purpose near the Excellent English School in Bismillahnagar.

The machine was procured from Chirag Industries in Jodhpur costing Rs. 6 lakh in collaboration with Target, a multinational company under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Society secretary, Benazeer Baig who has been running the Excellent School and the vocational training centre for over two decades, informed that the napkins would be using organic material like wood pulp and will minimize the wrapping plastic. The production will begin from the end of August. Napkins will be produced in three sizes i.e., large, medium and small and will be treated with ultra violet rays and aromatics for making the product more acceptable.

The machine is capable of producing 1,500 napkins in a day while employing six women. It is semi-automatic as feeding of material and packaging will be done by hand.

Each napkin pack will carry a bag for safe disposal of the napkins. The society has hired an industrial shed of 140 feet by 140 feet dimension to install the machine. It will also house a tailoring unit where women trained in tailoring and stitching will be engaged in garment making.

(By A Staff Writer)

