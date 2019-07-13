Bengaluru: The Directorate of Minorities of the Government of Karnataka has invited applications for the National Overseas Scholarship for Minority community students for 2019-20. Students can apply online by logging onto https://gokdom.kar.nic.in. The last date for application either online or through post is July 18, 2019. The overseas scholarships are available for those who want to pursue Masters Degree, Ph.D. or post-doctoral courses in prestigious foreign universities.