Performance of the Muslim High Schools – Apathy afflicts the Older Institutions

Educational Entrepreneurship is Thriving.

By Maqbool Ahmed Siraj

Bengaluru: A simple analysis of the performance of nearly 100 Muslim schools in Bengaluru and some other cities in Karnataka reveals that most privately managed institutions are doing well while the ones under known—though not reputed educational bodies—are failing to measure up to the expectation. Bengaluru has been a major hub of Muslim managed schools. According to a rough estimate, the city has as many as 400 high schools run by the community. However, not all the students studying there necessarily belong to the Muslim community. Some of the schools have as many as 75% students from other communities. Same is the situation with teachers who come from diverse faith backgrounds. Since most high schools in the city are English medium, it is a case of laissez faire where people look at the academic standard of the school and care less about who runs the institution while enrolling their kids.

However it is fair to assume that a majority of Muslim children attend the community-managed schools. It is from this perspective that we take a look at their performance and identify the gaps where some course correction may yield better results. A cursory glance at the data reveals that schools under bodies such as Central Muslim Association, Al-Ameen Educational Society, Crescent School in Basavanagudi, Muslim Orphanage and Quwathul Islam Group of Institutions are not faring well. Some of these schools are pretty old institutions and are known for their contribution to advancement of education in the past. These seem to have fallen out of favour for students from well-heeled families. They have to now subsist on students from slums and underprivileged sections. Being Government-aided institutions, they still employ Government teachers who are not sufficiently motivated to handle children from less-educated homes.

Educational Entrepreneurship

Meanwhile the city has witnessed a massive growth in population with around 60% of its people having taken up the residence in the city during the last 25 years. Diverse linguistic profile of the people has automatically helped English to be the consensus choice for medium of instructions. And it is precisely English medium that has led to commercialization of school education. Advent of the IT industry too has spurred this boom. Consequently, even the very ordinary folk prefer sending their kids to an English school. Most of these schools are therefore the result of the entrepreneurship in education, rather than any genuine concern for promoting education.

Not Rising

But the performance of the older and established institutions such as Central Muslim Association (CMA) must worry us as they operate out of the assets in which the people of the community invested in the past. They are headed by persons with reputed credentials. They are supposed to turn out better products. Yet their performance does not seem to be rising from the nadir it touched. Take for example, the Muslim Orphanage Girls High School which can boast of very good infrastructure, which has just about 46% passes this year. The three schools under the Central Muslim Association (CMA) are stuck around 70% and below passes. The schools under Bismillah Education Trust (BET) and Silicon City Public School in Indiranagar, being community-managed institutions and are of recent origin, are doing better than the CMA and the Orphanage. Unfortunately, the schools under the Anjuman Islam in Hubballi (previously Hubli) too have slipped in performance this year. The reasons could not be ascertained.

Poor Input

One possible explanation why these institutions perform poorly is that their input is poor in quality. Those not being able to pay higher fee only get enrolled there. Moreover, they do not restrict enrolment with any entry level test. And it also may be the case that these kids will be the first generation learners. Some of these schools being government-aided, have government teachers on rolls, whose remunerations are not linked to performance. This being the crux, one needs to look for measures to pull them out of the mess they are in. This is essential as a community gets known due to its institutions that work with a social vision, not by the commercial institutions.

Urdu High Schools

Incidentally, we could learn that the City of Bengaluru now has at least three Government Urdu High Schools. Earlier, the Urdu high schools could be found only in Hyderabad-Karnataka and Bombay-Karnataka region. As is learnt, these have come up due to upgradation of existing Government Urdu higher primary schools. Though their performance is nothing to write home about, they need the community’s attention as it is here that hoi polloi can access free education.

The data collected from over 100 schools is being presented for the readers’ consideration:

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2017 Results

Performance of Muslim Managed High Schools

Abbreviations: Dist. – Distinction (Over 85% marks are considered distinction.); NA- Not available; Cl- Class.

(Note: This is by no means a survey of the entire lot of Muslim schools in Bengaluru and the State of Karnataka. Only schools that were readily accessible through telephone were covered. Nearly a hundred schools set up by the individuals from the Muslim community and being run mainly for the commercial purpose, have been left out. Similarly, there are ample number of schools that are not identifiable by their names for the community orientation. They too could not be covered.)

Name of the School Total Pass % Dist. I Cl. II Cl.

appeared

Bengaluru and environs

Al-Ameen High School, Hosur Rd. 41 90% 08 16 08

(Umar Farooq secured 90%)

Al-Ameen Residential School, Hosakote 36 85% 01 22 06

Al-Mubarak High School, J. C. Nagar 36 88% 08 16 07

Almas High School, Pension Mohalla, 15 80% 01 04 00

A. U. High School, Palace Guttahalli 33 50% 01 03 02

Al-Azhar High School, Padrayanpura 21 90% 00 16 03

Ammar High School, D. J. Halli 91 98% 09 781 04

Bangalore Public School, Kottigere 28 80% 05 NA NA

BET Sufia Girls High School, Bismillahnagar 79 70% 03 47 02

(3 Girls scored above 90%))

BET Sufia High School, , BTM Ist Stage 05 80% 00 04 00

Blossom Public High School, Padrayanapura 65 80% 04 31 09

Beacon English High School, Shampur Rd. 42 88% Nil 23 09

Bibi Fathima Girls High School, Ilyasagar 24 50% 01 09 03

(Nasrin Taj scored 83%)

CMA Girls High School, City Mkt. 110 69% 00 29 33

CMA Boys High School, 114 66% 00 33 31

CMA Mahmud Sharif High SchooL, Y.pur 20 55% 00 NA NA

Citizen High School, Kalasipalya 30 48% 00 12 —

(Mubina Fouzan scored 93%)

Crescent High School, Basavanagudi. 82 60% 02 34 12

(Salsabeela secured 96%)

Daniyal High School, Govindpur 35 80% 02 17 07

(Mubeena Fouzan scored 93%)

Excellent High School, Bismillahnagar 48 89 05 20 12

(Abrar Shariff scored 91%, Ayesha banu 87%)

Excellent High School, Managanapalya, 28 81% 06 13 03

(Sumaiya Khanum scored 96%)

Florida English School, Vinobhanagar 30 90% 12 08 07

(Md. Ismail scored 94%)

Hilal High School, K. R. Puram 44 53% 01 19 04

HSIS High School, Frazer Town, 60 10% NA NA

Govt. Urdu High School, Barlane 29 59% 01 14 02

Govt. Urdu High School, Goripalya 38 53% 00 05 12

Govt. Urdu High School, Kengeri 31 45% 01 05 03

Grace International School, Kavalbyrasandra 32 98% 04 26 —

Global Public School, Bapunjinagar 31 97% 05

The Kenmore School, Basavanagudi 43 74% 03 12 17

(Konkala Manisha 91.6%, Rafia Kausar 87%, S. Karnika 86%)

Hazrat Tawakkal Mastan High School, Cottonpet 21 81% 00 14 03

Hegdenagar Public school, Hegdenagar 17 100% 05 12 —

(Abdul Muqtadir 95%, Vijayakumar and Muddassir Sharif 93% each)

Holy Mother’s Eng School, Ghafoor Lt, J. P. Nagar. 28 86% 11 10 02

IAES High School, Padraynapura 09 77% Nil 05 02

Iqra High School, R. T. Nagar 45 91 03 23 13

(Almas fathima, Sheik Suhail 90%, Rabiya Syeda 85%)

Indira Memorial High School, D. J. Halli 34 96% 05 12 15

Jame-ul Uloom Residential School, Banikuppe, 39 90% 05 15 05

(Md. Samiuddin scored 91%)

Jame-ul Uloom High School, K. R. Market, 112 96% 23 47 40

K. K. English School, Varathur 96 80% 11 30 21

(Sushant Balaji scored 99.2%)

Lillyrose High School, Bismillahnagar 368 97% 76 242 46

M. M. English School, Electronic City 62 98 09 40 20

(Swetha G 95%, Madhavi G., 95%, Sandhya 94%, Uma 90%)

Meraj School, Wilson Garden 29 70% 03 14 03

Manahil Public School, Pillanna Garden 80 86% 18 30 15 Muslim Orphanage Girls High School, 31 46% 03 03 07

(Muskan Fathima scored 90%)

Najmus Saher High School, Eidgah, Tannery Rd. 51 43% 01 15 06

Noor Ahmed Ali khan Mem Primary

and High School, Chamundi Nagar 24 95% 00 22 01

(This was previously known as Salamath Kannada School and was recently renamed.

This is founded and run by former Minister Prof. Mumtaz Ali Khan)

Silicon City Public School, Indiranagar 37 85% 00 15 08

Quwathul Islam High School, Benson Town 144 52% 02 30 NA

Silicon city Public School, Indiranagar 37 85% Nil 15 08

St. Javeria English High School, S.R.Nagar 52 100 12 23 01

(Uzma Aliya 98%)

St. Joseph’s School, Govindpur 27 100% 02 14 14

St. John’s High School, Amrutha Halli, Jakkur 54 90% 04 NA NA

(Ayesha Muskaan scured 90% marks)

St. Mary’s High School, Pillanna Garden 70 73% 00 07 NA

Subhash Memorial Schools Group

Goripalya, Bhoopsandra, Chamundinagar,

Saraipalya, Bommanahalli, Kanakanagar,

Maruthi Layout, Balaji Layout, Tannery Road. 390 88% 40 202 143

(The results are presented in cumulative data for

the entire group which has 10 schools. Of these nine are upto SSLC. The first school at

Goripalya was set up in 1970 by Mr. Humayun Mirza who is the Chairman of

the group.)

St. Win Public school, Ambedkar Layout 28 26 01 22 03

(Arfa 89%)

Tarbiyatul Banat High School, Rashadnagar 42 93% 04 17 21

Uzma High School, Old Madras Rd. Hosakote, 15 50% Nil 05 03

Wisdom High School, HBR Layout 06 85% Nil 02 02

Wisdom Public School, Richmond Town. 156 98% 03 NA NA

(Hadyia Shariff scored 97%)

Wisdom Public High School, BTM Ist stage 14 85% 02 06 04

Willington English School, Chamrajpet 68 75% 05 38 11

Huda National School Group, Bengaluru

The group has 7 high schools at Rahmathnagar,

Broadway, Guruppanpalya, D. J. Halli,

Umarnagar, Rashadnagar, Kavalbyrasandra. 143 21 94 20 —

(The group also runs Huda National PU College for girls

at D. J. Halli and Huda National PU College for Boys at Kavalbyrasandra.)

Other Towns & Cities

Total Pass% Dist. I cl. II cl.

Muslim welfare Assn. School, Chinthamani 44 94% 15 25 —

(Syed Touheed secured 94%)

Ambaji New Modern School, Chintamani, 17 70% 01 08 —

Anglo Urdu High School, Koulpet, Hubballi 457 62% 92 106 70

(19 students scored between 80-90%, 73 scored 73%)

Anjuman Urdu High School, Old Eidgah, Hubballi 202 67.7% NA 94 31

Anjuman Boys High School, Bhatkal 69 59% NA NA NA

Anjuman Girls High School, Bhatkal 197 70% 12 101 06

(Fareeha Tabeer, Khadija Samreen, Sana and Sadiqa Banu scored over 90%)

Anjuman Girls High School, Nawayath Colony 92 79% NA NA NA

Islamia Anglo Urdu High School, Bhatkal 103 50% 10 17 NA

Anglo Urdu Hr. Sec. School, Ghantikeri, Hubli 223 52% 38 40 28

(10 students secured above 80% and 28 got over 70%)

Horizon School, Chintamani 26 100% 05 21 —

Sardar Mahboob Ali Khan Eng Med Schl, Hubballi 90 66% 15 18 06

Islamia Arabic College Mansoora, Hassan 63 87 05 46 05

(Ajmal Saundatti scored 89%)

Reshmi Urdu High School, Hubballi, 36 64% 00 06 04

Reshmi Kannada High School, Hubbali, 23 33% 00 01 03

G. M. Memorial High School, Hassan 40 98% 08 35 03

(Sarah Harmain scored 98% marks)

Zainubiya Girls High School, Alipur, 37 100 06 19 06

(Tahniyat Fathima, Taqdeem Zahra, Afshay Zahra, Fabiya Anjum Farzeen Zahra and Shamiqa Fathima secured over 90% marks.)

Bintul Huda High School, Alipore 35 77% 00 15 11

Modern English High School, Kolar 17 83 03 11

(Momin Uzma scored 91%)

Millat High School, Kolar 55 85% 02 31 10

