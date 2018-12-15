Positive Vibes in Chennai!

The Discover Yourself Workshop was organized by

7 Dimensions in Chennai on the 9,10 and 11 November 2018. Some of the participants share their experiences about the Workshop.

IDRIS: This workshop is an eye-opener and touching. In many areas of my life, it was solving my problems and now I can lead a peaceful life. Marvellous, Keep it up.

NAZEER: All my life, I was misled that the enemy (Satan) is outside in the world. My complete outlook has changed as the enemy is within. Inshallah, I will try to attend the Discover Yourself -TT Workshop with my family.

ZAKIYA: I was disturbed, distracted, lost, had a lot of things (negativity) against marriage and was fearful. Now, Alhamdulillah! Positive vibes around me, Peaceful. Now, Inshallah, I will ‘MARRY’.

AMMUTHULLA: Alhamdulillah! This workshop has made everyone turn into a new leaf. I would have missed something valuable. I am giving up finding faults in others, arrogance and hatred. I will honour my word. Hope more workshops will be conducted every three months for the upcoming new generation.

Category: Life and Relationship