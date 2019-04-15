Prof. Ayub Khan Appointed PVC of MANUU
Hyderabad: Academician and mathematician, Prof. Ayub Khan has been appointed as Pro Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University. According to a notification issued by the Registrar, MANUU, he has assumed the charge of the office of Pro-Vice-Chancellor. Prof. Ayub Khan was serving as Professor, Mathematics at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi. Earlier, he was also associated with Delhi University. Prof. Khan did his M.Sc. and PhD in mathematics from the University of Delhi. Having 34 years of teaching and research experience, he served in different capacities, including Chief Proctor of Zakir Hussain College, Delhi University.
