S.A. Samad Educational Trust Celebrates International Day of the Girl Child
Bengaluru: The International Day of the Girl Child was declared by the United Nations in 2011 as a day to recognize girls’ rights and the unique challenges that girls face around the world. S.A. Samad Educational Trust, a charitable institution, was set up by Mrs Naima Samad, to promote education for underprivileged girls. The Trust launched a programme for girl children at the Samad House on October 9, where scholarships were distributed to many girl students, irrespective of caste, creed or religion.
(For more details, contact Trust Office: “Samad House”, 59, Bowring Hospital Road, Bengaluru: 1. Ph: 25586016/25599310)
