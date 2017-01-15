Safa Al Hashem – Kuwait’s Lone Women’s Voice in Parliament

Fourteen women put their names forth and campaigned for Kuwaitis to elect them into the upcoming parliament, but only one woman – Safa Al Hashem – prevailed. By winning her seat, Al Hashem became the ninth woman to be elected to Kuwait’s National Assembly since women gained the right to vote and run in national elections in 2005. Al Hashem, a former Member of Parliament herself, made history in this election by becoming the first woman to win in three parliamentary elections, two of them consecutively. Born in 1964, she holds degrees in English literature and business administration. She is also a successful businesswoman, managing her own company, Advantage Consulting Company (ACC), that provides management and business advisory services.

