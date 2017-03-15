Saudi Arabia Increases India’s Haj Quota to 1.70 Lakh
Jeddah: Saudi Arabia has increased India’s annual Haj quota from 1.36 lakh to 1.70 lakh, the biggest such expansion in the last 29 years, according to Union minister, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. An agreement to this regard was inked by minister of state for minority affairs (independent charge) Naqvi, with Saudi Arabia’s Haj and Umrah minister, Dr Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten at Jeddah, making the expansion effective from the current year.
Category: Community Round up