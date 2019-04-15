Sports Relieves Anxiety

Since its advent, Islam has always encouraged its believers to exert effort through useful physical activities and sports which are extremely beneficial for our body, as they help us get fit and prevent us from being sick. Games and sports are equally helpful in improving our mental health. If you are an athlete, you will easily feel that your engagement in sports and rigorous physical activities has removed your anxiety in a complete manner. This will ultimately assist you to always remain cheerful and happy.

“Active participation in games and sports will create enhanced pressure on your muscles and tendons, which will ultimately assist in relaxing your mind and body.” Dr. Hasibul Hasan, specialist in neurology and neurosurgery at Barisal Medical College said.

Category: Sports