Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital & Research Centre’s Gynaec Health Camp Reaches Out to Women!

Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, in co-ordination with the Vision 20 Trust held a Health Camp at Crescent High School.

Cancer, a disease dreaded by everyone, is the second largest killer disease. Cancer will become a major health problem in the next two decades and will pose a challenge in providing treatment to the affected Indian population. Annually, 10 lakh new cancer patients are detected in India. Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation is a not-for-profit organization whose core focus is on cure and prevention of cancer.

Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation is founded by Trustees with rich experience in specific developmental activities of different fields of society. The Managing Trustee, Dr. B.S. Srinath, is a reputed surgical oncologist with over 35 years of service to cancer patients. Has distinguished managerial experience as well of building and managing a large and successful hospital in the related field. Has conducted many cancer detection and awareness programs during the last 20 years and has taken the medical expertise right up to the patient’s door with a major concern for the poor.

Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham Charitable Trust, Sringeri and Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation together have established a modern cancer hospital in the campus of Shankara Math, Shankarapuram, Basavanagudi, Bangalore. The main objectives of Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital & Research Centre is to provide state-of-the-art treatment to all cancer patients at affordable cost irrespective of caste, creed, and socio-economic status.

Dr B. S Srinath, with his humanitarian approach and kindness towards all, believes in reaching out to people through regular health camps. . One such health ,camp was organized by Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, in co-ordination with the Vision 20 Trust here in Bengaluru in the first week of December 2017. The health camp focused on Gynecological issues like cervix and breast cancer, creating awareness among girls and women about early detection of the cancer. The health camp set up at the Crescent High School in Basavangudi got overwhelming response as large number of women from the area walked in for the check up which was conducted by the dedicated doctors of Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital & Research Centre.

The Vision 20 Trust has been working in the city for the past 12 years focusing on healthcare, creating awareness about environmental cleanliness and education of the poor and the needy. According to Asma Khaleel, president of Vision 20 Trust, in order to promote awareness about keeping the surroundings clean, including proper disposal of garbage, their members had to do lot of leg work and spread the word door to door. The all women team of Vision 20 Trust supported the health camp, joining hands with Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital & Research Centre at the Crescent High School. S.Z. Kamali from the Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital, coordinated the camp and ensured that all the visitors were well taken care of.

(For more information, contact: Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital & Research Centre. 080- 26981000 / 46484400 / 46484444) Email: kamali_6633@yahoo.com)

Category: Miscellany