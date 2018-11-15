Terms Related with Architecture فنِ تعمیر سے متعلق اصطلاحات

Aisle: Subsidiary space alongside the body of a building, separated from it by columns, piers, or posts.

(نشستوں کے درمیان کا راستہ، گلیارہ)

Arch: A curved structure capable of spanning a space while supporting significant weight.

(محراب)

Attic: Small top story within a roof above the uppermost ceiling.

(اٹالہ، بالاخانہ)

Bays: Internal compartments of a building; each divided from the other by subtle means such as the boundaries implied by divisions marked in the side walls (columns, pilasters, etc.) or the ceiling (beams, etc.).

(ستونوں کے درمیان کا گہرا گوشہ)

Baluster: A small moulded shaft, square or circular, in stone or wood, sometimes metal, supporting the coping of a parapet or the handrail of a staircase; a series of balusters supporting a handrail or coping.

(آرائشی ڈنڈا یا پایا، جنگلے یا کٹہرے کا ستون)

Belfry: Chamber or stage in a tower where bells are hung.

(گھنٹہ گھر، عموماً چرچ میں ہوتا ہے)

Cantilever: An unsupported overhang acting as a lever, like a flagpole sticking out of the side of a wall.

(قنطروس ، برآمدہ جو ایک سہارے پر ٹکا ہو)

Chimney: A structure which provides ventilation.

(چمنی، بھٹی یا عمارت سے دھواں لے جانے والی عمودی مینار)

Cupola: A small, most often dome-like, structure on top of a building. (مینار کا قبہ)

Column: A structural element that transmits, through compression, the weight of the structure above to other structural elements below. (ستون، کھمبا)

Cornice: Upper section of an entablature, a projecting shelf along the top of a wall often supported by brackets or corbels.

(Kamgani کمگنی یا کگر)

Facade: An exterior side of a building, usually the front.

(عمارت کے سامنے کا رُخ)

Foot-stall: The lower part of a pier in architecture. (پائیدان)

Gazebo: A freestanding pavilion structure often found in parks, gardens and public areas. (جھروکا)

Latticework: An ornamental, lattice framework consisting of small strips in a criss-crossed pattern. (جالی)

Mihrab: In Islamic architecture, a semicircular niche in the wall of a mosque that indicates the direction of prayer. (محراب)

Parapet: A low wall built up above the level of a roof, to hide the roof or to provide protection against falling, and similar structures associated with balconies, bridges etc.

(منڈیر، چھت پر بنی حفاظتی روک)

Piazza: Italian term for a public square.

(عوامی چوراہا) یہ ایک اطالوی اصطلاح ہے

Portico: A series of columns or arches in front of a building, generally as a covered walkway.

(عمارت کا پیش دالان جو ستونوں پر قائم ہو)

Tracery: The stonework elements that support the glass in a Gothic window.

(عمارت کے بالائی حصہ میں بنے آرائشی عناصر)

Turret: A small tower that projects vertically from the wall of a building such as a medieval castle. (آرائشی مینارہ)

Vault: An arched ceiling or roof made of stone, brick, or concrete.

(گنبد نما یا قبہ دار چھت)

