Terms related with Family and Relationships خاندان اوررشتہ داری سے متعلق اصطلاحات

Abettor: A person who encourages or assists someone to do something wrong, in particular to commit a crime.

(کارِ جرم میں معاون و مددگار)

Accomplice: A person who joins with another in carrying out some plan, especially an unethical or illegal one. (شریک جرم)

Acquaintance : A person with whom one is acquainted. (آشنا)

Anthropology: A social science that studies the origin and social relationships of human beings.

(انسانیات، علم الانسان)

Bachelor: An unmarried man.

(غیر شادی شدہ، کنوارہ)

Comrade: A male person engaged in the same movement.

(رفیق، ساتھی)

Consanguinity: Related by Blood. (رشتہ دار، قرابت دار)

Confidant: Someone with whom one confides in private matters.

(معتمد، ہمراز، قابلِ اعتبار)

Confidante: Female form of Confidant.

(معتمد، ہمراز، قابلِ اعتبار:مؤنث کے لیے)

Extended Family: A family consisting of parents and their children and grandparents of a marital partner.

Divorcee: A man or woman who has been divorced and has not married again.

(طلاق یافتہ عورت، مطلقہ)

First cousin : A child of one’s uncle or aunt.

(چچا زاد/خالہ زاد بھائی/بہن)

Foster mother: A woman who has nursed a child during infancy.

(رضاعی ماں)

Half Brother, Half Sister: A brother or sister with whom one has only one common parent.

(سوتیلا بھائی،سوتیلی بہن)

Incest: Relationship between closely related persons who are prohibited to marry either by religion or law.

(ہمبستری اس سےجس کے ساتھ نکاح حرام ہو)

Kindred: A group of people related by blood or marriage.

(رشتہ دار، عزیز)

Kinfolk: People descended from a common ancestor.

(خاندان، قرابت دار)

Lineage: Descendants of one individual.

(حسب نسب، خونی رشتہ دار)

Monogamy: The practice of having one spouse at a time.

(یک زوجگی)

Paternity: The relationship between a person and his offspring.

Polygamy: The practice of having more than one spouse at a time. (کثیر الازدواج)

Pal: A close friend. (یار)

Nuclear Family: A couple and their dependant children.

Spinster: An unmarried woman, especially a woman who is beyond the usual age for marriage.

(بڑی عمر کی غیر شادی شدہ عورت، کنواری)

Step Brother : A brother who has only common parent with oneself. (سوتیلا بھائی)

Soulmate: Someone for whom you have deep affinity.

Siblings: Brothers or sisters from the same parent, or who share one common parent.

(خونی رشتے دار، عزیز، بہن، بھائی)

Pal: Intimate Friend.

(جگری دوست، جانی دوست،ساتھی)

Widow : A woman who has lost her husband by death and has not married again.

(جس عورت کا خاوند مر چکا ہو، ودھوا، بیوہ)

Widower : A man who has lost her wife by death and has not married again.

(جس کی بیوی مر چکی ہو، رنڈوا)

