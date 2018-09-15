Terms related with Family and Relationships خاندان اوررشتہ داری سے متعلق اصطلاحات
Abettor: A person who encourages or assists someone to do something wrong, in particular to commit a crime.
(کارِ جرم میں معاون و مددگار)
Accomplice: A person who joins with another in carrying out some plan, especially an unethical or illegal one. (شریک جرم)
Acquaintance : A person with whom one is acquainted. (آشنا)
Anthropology: A social science that studies the origin and social relationships of human beings.
(انسانیات، علم الانسان)
Bachelor: An unmarried man.
(غیر شادی شدہ، کنوارہ)
Comrade: A male person engaged in the same movement.
(رفیق، ساتھی)
Consanguinity: Related by Blood. (رشتہ دار، قرابت دار)
Confidant: Someone with whom one confides in private matters.
(معتمد، ہمراز، قابلِ اعتبار)
Confidante: Female form of Confidant.
(معتمد، ہمراز، قابلِ اعتبار:مؤنث کے لیے)
Extended Family: A family consisting of parents and their children and grandparents of a marital partner.
Divorcee: A man or woman who has been divorced and has not married again.
(طلاق یافتہ عورت، مطلقہ)
First cousin : A child of one’s uncle or aunt.
(چچا زاد/خالہ زاد بھائی/بہن)
Foster mother: A woman who has nursed a child during infancy.
(رضاعی ماں)
Half Brother, Half Sister: A brother or sister with whom one has only one common parent.
(سوتیلا بھائی،سوتیلی بہن)
Incest: Relationship between closely related persons who are prohibited to marry either by religion or law.
(ہمبستری اس سےجس کے ساتھ نکاح حرام ہو)
Kindred: A group of people related by blood or marriage.
(رشتہ دار، عزیز)
Kinfolk: People descended from a common ancestor.
(خاندان، قرابت دار)
Lineage: Descendants of one individual.
(حسب نسب، خونی رشتہ دار)
Monogamy: The practice of having one spouse at a time.
(یک زوجگی)
Paternity: The relationship between a person and his offspring.
Polygamy: The practice of having more than one spouse at a time. (کثیر الازدواج)
Pal: A close friend. (یار)
Nuclear Family: A couple and their dependant children.
Spinster: An unmarried woman, especially a woman who is beyond the usual age for marriage.
(بڑی عمر کی غیر شادی شدہ عورت، کنواری)
Step Brother : A brother who has only common parent with oneself. (سوتیلا بھائی)
Soulmate: Someone for whom you have deep affinity.
Siblings: Brothers or sisters from the same parent, or who share one common parent.
(خونی رشتے دار، عزیز، بہن، بھائی)
Pal: Intimate Friend.
(جگری دوست، جانی دوست،ساتھی)
Widow : A woman who has lost her husband by death and has not married again.
(جس عورت کا خاوند مر چکا ہو، ودھوا، بیوہ)
Widower : A man who has lost her wife by death and has not married again.
(جس کی بیوی مر چکی ہو، رنڈوا)
