Terms Related with Mines and Minerals (کان کنی یا معدنیات سے متعلق اصطلاحات)

Mine: Underground spaces from where useful substances are excavated. (کان)

Mineral: Naturally occurring substance with a definite chemical composition. (معدنیات)

Shaft: Vertical, narrow and long corridor to enter a mine.

(کان کی تنگ راہداری)

Extraction: The process of separating useful metals from ores. (دھاتوں کی کشیدگی کا عمل)

Ore: Natural state of metals in mines. (کچی یا خام دھات)

Meteor: A solid body from outer space which burns upon entry in earth’s atmosphere. (شہابِ ثاقب)

Meteorite: A meteor that reaches the earth.

(شہابی پتھر جو زمین تک پہنچتا ہے)

Crater: A bowl-shaped cavity created in the earth due to fall of meteorite.

(شہابی پتھر سے بننے والا گڑھا)

Bauxite: Naturally occurring aluminum oxide.

(الومنیم کی کچی یا خام دھات)

Graphite: Naturally occurring form of carbon. (سنگِ سرمہ)

Sapphire: Precious stone of transparent blue corundum.

(نیلم، شفاف نیلا قیمتی پتھر)

Emerald: Bright green precious stone. (یاقوتِ سبز)

Ruby: Precious stone of red corundum. (لعل، یاقوتِ احمر)

Quartz: Silicon dioxide found in hexagonal crystal form.

(ہشت پہلو پتھر،سوان سنگِ مردہ)

Granite: Very hard crystalline rock. (سنگِ خارہ، عمارتی پتھر)

Limestone: Hard rock formed by sediments of calcium carbonate. (چونے کا پتھر)

Sandstone: Porous rock consisting of sand grains.

(ریگی پتھر، عام طور پر لال یا بھورا ہوتا ہے)

Fossil: Remains of plants or animals turned into stones. (سنگوارہ، زمانۂ قدیم کے پودے یا جانور جو پتھر میں تبدیل ہو گیے ہیں)

Topaz: Precious stone of yellow colour which is a compound of aluminum and silica. (یاقوتِ زرد)

