Terms Related with Mines and Minerals (کان کنی یا معدنیات سے متعلق اصطلاحات)
Mine: Underground spaces from where useful substances are excavated. (کان)
Mineral: Naturally occurring substance with a definite chemical composition. (معدنیات)
Shaft: Vertical, narrow and long corridor to enter a mine.
(کان کی تنگ راہداری)
Extraction: The process of separating useful metals from ores. (دھاتوں کی کشیدگی کا عمل)
Ore: Natural state of metals in mines. (کچی یا خام دھات)
Meteor: A solid body from outer space which burns upon entry in earth’s atmosphere. (شہابِ ثاقب)
Meteorite: A meteor that reaches the earth.
(شہابی پتھر جو زمین تک پہنچتا ہے)
Crater: A bowl-shaped cavity created in the earth due to fall of meteorite.
(شہابی پتھر سے بننے والا گڑھا)
Bauxite: Naturally occurring aluminum oxide.
(الومنیم کی کچی یا خام دھات)
Graphite: Naturally occurring form of carbon. (سنگِ سرمہ)
Sapphire: Precious stone of transparent blue corundum.
(نیلم، شفاف نیلا قیمتی پتھر)
Emerald: Bright green precious stone. (یاقوتِ سبز)
Ruby: Precious stone of red corundum. (لعل، یاقوتِ احمر)
Quartz: Silicon dioxide found in hexagonal crystal form.
(ہشت پہلو پتھر،سوان سنگِ مردہ)
Granite: Very hard crystalline rock. (سنگِ خارہ، عمارتی پتھر)
Limestone: Hard rock formed by sediments of calcium carbonate. (چونے کا پتھر)
Sandstone: Porous rock consisting of sand grains.
(ریگی پتھر، عام طور پر لال یا بھورا ہوتا ہے)
Fossil: Remains of plants or animals turned into stones. (سنگوارہ، زمانۂ قدیم کے پودے یا جانور جو پتھر میں تبدیل ہو گیے ہیں)
Topaz: Precious stone of yellow colour which is a compound of aluminum and silica. (یاقوتِ زرد)
Category: Enhance Your Word Power