Terms Related with Newborns (نوزائیدہ بچوں سے متعلق الفاظ)

Antenatal: Stage of medical care for women expecting babies.

(زمانۂ حمل )

Baby walker: A seat on wheels that a baby can sit in and use its feet to move along, before it is able to walk.

(بچے کو چلنا سیکھانے کی مددگار کی گاڑی)

Babysitting: To take care of babies in absence of parents.

(والدین کی غیرموجودگی میں بچے کی نگرانی کرنا)

Caesarian Birth: Delivery of a baby through surgical incision into mother’s abdomen.

(جراحی کے ذریعہ ولادت۔ مشہور ہے کہ جولیس سیزر کی ولادت یسی طرح ہوئی)

Bib: A piece of cloth which is worn by very young children to protect their clothes while they are eating. (گلوبند)

Blue baby: A baby whose skin

looks blue when it is born because of a heart problem.

(پیدائشی دل کا مریض بچہ)

Cryo Bank: A facility for storing living tissues of umbilical cord, sperm, embryo, cells etc at a low temperature for future use of cells.

(انسانی خلیوں،نافی وغیرہ کی تحفظ گاہ)

Diaper: A basic garment for infants consisting of a folded cloth or other absorbent material drawn up between the legs and fastened about the waist.

(جامدانی)

Perambulator: A four wheel carriage where a baby can lie while it is pushed.

(بچوں کی ہاتھ گاڑی)

Papoose: A bag used for carrying

a baby on your back.

Post partum: Stage of medical care for babies immediately after the birth. (بعد از وضع حمل)

Stillbirth: The death of a baby after 20 weeks’ gestation but before birth. ( مردہ بچے کی پیدائش)

Teether: An object (such as a teething ring) designed for a baby to bite on during teething.

(دانت نکلتےوقت بچوں کو منہ میں دیا جانے والاچھالہ)

Teething: The eruption of baby’s teeth. (دانت نکلنے کا عمل)

Toddler: A young child just beginning to walk.

(بچے کا چلنے کا ابتدائی عمل)

Twin: One of two children born at the same time to the same mother. Twins of the same sex who look exactly like each other are called identical twins. Twins that are not identical are called fraternal twins.

(جڑواں بچے یعنی دو بچے جو بہ یک وقت پیدا ہوں)

Triplet: A baby that is born at the same time as two other babies to the same mother. Two babies born together are twins and four babies born together are quadruplets.

(بہ یک وقت پیدا ہونے والےتین بچوں میں سے ایک بچہ)

Quadruplet: A baby who is born at the same time as three other babies to the same mother.

(بہ یک وقت پیدا ہونے والے چار بچوں میں سے ایک بچہ)

