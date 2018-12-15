Terms Related with Postures جسمانی اعضاء کے برتاؤ
Arm-in-arm: With arms linked together. (ہاتھ میں ہاتھ ڈالے ہوئے)
Crawl: Move forward on the hands and knees (سرکنا،رینگنا).
Cross-legged: To sit with legs folded and inserted into each other. (آلتی پالتی بیٹھنا)
Crouch: Adopt a position where the knees are bent and the upper body is brought forward and down, typically in order to avoid detection or to defend oneself.
(اکڑوں بیٹھنا)
Folded arms: To insert both arms into one another on chest.
(دست بستہ)
Holding hands: To bring together palms and fingers in a gesture of help. (ہاتھوں میں ہاتھ لینا، سہارا دینا)
Hunch: To raise one’s shoulders and bend body forward.
(اس طرح بیٹھنا کہ کوہان نکل آئے)
Kneel: To bend and touch the ground with knees.
(گھٹنوں کے بل جھکنا)
On all fours: To stand on hands and legs to the ground.
(ہاتھوں اور پیروں کے بل چلنا)
On tiptoe: To walk on toes with heels raised.
(پاؤں کے پنجوں کے بل چلنا)
On bended Knee: Kneeling to show respect or plead.
(جھک کر التجا کرنا)
Perch: To sit in a high position.
(اونچی جگہ پر بیٹھنا)
Slouch: Stand, move, or sit in a lazy, drooping way.
(سستی آمیز بیٹھک یا جھکاؤ)
Slump: Sit, lean, or fall heavily and limply. (ڈھیر ہو جانا)
Sprawl: Sit, lie, or fall with one’s arms and legs spread out in an ungainly way.
(پھیل کر بیٹھنا یا لیٹنا)
Spread-eagled: Lying with arms and legs stretched out.
(چاروں خانے چت لیٹنا)
Recline: Lean or lie back in a relaxed position with the back supported. (ٹیک لگا کر بیٹھنا)
Category: Enhance Your Word Power