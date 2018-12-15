Terms Related with Postures جسمانی اعضاء کے برتاؤ

Arm-in-arm: With arms linked together. (ہاتھ میں ہاتھ ڈالے ہوئے)

Crawl: Move forward on the hands and knees (سرکنا،رینگنا).

Cross-legged: To sit with legs folded and inserted into each other. (آلتی پالتی بیٹھنا)

Crouch: Adopt a position where the knees are bent and the upper body is brought forward and down, typically in order to avoid detection or to defend oneself.

(اکڑوں بیٹھنا)

Folded arms: To insert both arms into one another on chest.

(دست بستہ)

Holding hands: To bring together palms and fingers in a gesture of help. (ہاتھوں میں ہاتھ لینا، سہارا دینا)

Hunch: To raise one’s shoulders and bend body forward.

(اس طرح بیٹھنا کہ کوہان نکل آئے)

Kneel: To bend and touch the ground with knees.

(گھٹنوں کے بل جھکنا)

On all fours: To stand on hands and legs to the ground.

(ہاتھوں اور پیروں کے بل چلنا)

On tiptoe: To walk on toes with heels raised.

(پاؤں کے پنجوں کے بل چلنا)

On bended Knee: Kneeling to show respect or plead.

(جھک کر التجا کرنا)

Perch: To sit in a high position.

(اونچی جگہ پر بیٹھنا)

Slouch: Stand, move, or sit in a lazy, drooping way.

(سستی آمیز بیٹھک یا جھکاؤ)

Slump: Sit, lean, or fall heavily and limply. (ڈھیر ہو جانا)

Sprawl: Sit, lie, or fall with one’s arms and legs spread out in an ungainly way.

(پھیل کر بیٹھنا یا لیٹنا)

Spread-eagled: Lying with arms and legs stretched out.

(چاروں خانے چت لیٹنا)

Recline: Lean or lie back in a relaxed position with the back supported. (ٹیک لگا کر بیٹھنا)

