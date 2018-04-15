Terms Related with Writing تحریر سے متعلق اصطلاحات

Anecdote: A short account of a particular incident or event, especially of an interesting or amusing nature. (دلچسپ حکایت)

Euphemism: These terms are used for talking about unpleasant or embarrassing subjects without mentioning the thing themselves.

(ناخوشگوار بات کو ملائم پیرائے میں بیان کرنا۔ حسنِ تعبیر)

Thesis, a long piece of writing on a particular subject, especially one that is done for a higher college or university degree. (تحقیقی مقالہ)

Biography: An account of someone’s life written by someone else. (سوانح حیات)

Autobiography: An account of one’s life written by oneself.

(خود نوشت سوانح حیات)

Feature: A newspaper article that deals with a subject at length.

(مضمون)

Essay: A short piece of writing on a particular subject.

(مختصر مضمون)

Book review: A book review is a form of literary criticism in which a book is analyzed based on content, style, and merit.

(تبصرۂ کتب)

Cliché: It is a 19th century borrowed word from the French which refers to a saying or expression that has been so overused that it has become boring and unoriginal.

(پٹا ہوا فقرا،فرسودہ خیال)

Jargon: Special words or expressions used by a profession or group that are difficult for others to understand.

(کسی خاص طبقے میں سمجھی جانے والی اصطلاح)

Caption: A title or brief explanation accompanying an illustration, cartoon, or poster.

(تصاویر یا ڈائگرام کی وضاحتی تحریر)

Title: A name given to a book, film, composition or artistic work. (عنوان)

Editorial: An article where editor expresses his opinion. Its place is reserved in a newspaper.

(اداریہ۔ اخبار کے مدیر کے ذاتی خیالات پر مبنی مضمون)

Elegy: A a poem or other piece of writing expressing sadness, usually about someone’s death. (مرثیہ)

Embargo: An article prepared in advance which has to published only after a deadline.

(تحریر کی اشاعت کے لئے متعین شدہ تاریخ)

Pejorative: A pejorative word, phrase etc expresses criticism or a bad opinion of someone or something. (پھبتی،ہجو،ملامت)

Epic: A long poem, typically one derived from ancient oral tradition, narrating the deeds and adventures of heroic or legendary figures or the past history of a nation. (رزمیہ)

Ghostwriter: A person whose job it is to write material for someone else who is the named author. (قلمی مزدور)

Lead: The introductory paragraph of a news story.

(اخباری مضامین کا ابتدائی پیاریگراف)

Lyric: Using words to express feelings in the way that a song would. (گیت کے بول)

Oxymoron: Two words used together that have, or seem to have, opposite meanings.

(اجتماعِ ضدیں)

Pithy: A pithy statement or piece of writing is short and very effective. (پر مغز کلام)

Rhetoric: Written or spoken in a way that is impressive but is not honest.

(پر تکلف زبان، مبالغہ آرائی)

Slang: Words expressions that are very informal and are not considered suitable for more formal situations. Some slang is used only by a particular group of people.

(عامیانہ بولی،بدکلامی)

Pseudonym: a name that someone uses that is not the real name, especially for writing a book. (تخلص)

Buzzword: A word that has become very popular, especially a word relating to a particular activity or subject. (فنی محاورہ)

Catchword: A word used for representing a particular idea, usually one that is popular for a short time.

(عارضی طور پر مشہور فقرہ)

