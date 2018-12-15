The Discover Yourself Workshop was organized by QUBA EDU Home, Kozhikode, Kerala, for the students on the 2 and 3 November 2018, Over 200 students participated in the Workshop.

Some of the students share their experiences about the Workshop:

JUVERIYA: Before the workshop, I could not realize ‘who I am’? I was in confusion and now I am able to distinguish between reality and opinion, and good and evil. I am giving up my arrogance, ego, discrimination and negativity. I will be my word no matter what. I will be in the present, not in the past or the future and concentrate on my goal and success. I can say it is the best workshop.

SUMAYYA: I ‘Discovered myself’, As you mentioned, I had a ‘whisperer’ in my mind and so many chattering’s occurring daily. After the workshop, the whisper in my mind is now almost in my control. I am speaking from my heart. I am giving up my ego and learning to live in my present and make a bright future by not worrying about my past failures.

NASHWA: It helped me to discover who I am? Before the workshop, I was not conscious about ‘I’ am, or do I have the values that I should have as a human being. It had a rapid change in my mind. Who I was in the morning was not the same in the evening. The second day morning session gave me the feeling of eternity. The feeling of being a human being made me to communicate with other people in an easy manner.

HAMNA: It was just awesome! Before the workshop, sometimes I blamed everyone, fought with everyone and proved I was right and others wrong. After this workshop, I stopped blaming, I am willing to leave the world of opinion and live and accept the reality.

