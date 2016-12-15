The Sirri Saqti Foundation aspires to be a place of catalytic ideas, purposeful actions and leveraged impact.

The Sirri Saqti Foundation (TSSF) got its name when its founder Abdul Rahim saw in his dream, Hazrat Sirri Saqti (May God be pleased with him) a great Sufi Saint who lived in the 8th Century A.D. in Iraq. The Sirri Saqti Foundation (TSSF) was set up in 2012 to make a positive difference, ‘Better to light a candle than to curse the darkness’ no matter how small, in the lives of the underprivileged in India; A loving world where people proactively help and care for each other, based on the principle of universal brotherhood. The Sirri Saqti Foundation aspires to be a place of catalytic ideas, purposeful actions and leveraged impact. We hope to walk in the footprints of people who blazed new paths, people who inspired our efforts and people who made a difference. Mother Teresa, the Nobel Peace Prize Winner and a resident of Kolkata is a local inspiration for us. Mother Teresa taught us to see the inner good and humanity of people, no matter who they are and in what condition they are.

(The Sirri Saqti Foundation (TSSF), 2,, Rajmohan St, Kolutolla, Kolkata, West Bengal 700073, Phone: 81000 51555 / 84440 57949 Email :saqtifoundation@gmail.com, www.saqti.org)

Category: Life and Relationship