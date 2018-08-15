The Workshop is a Painkiller

The Discover Yourself Workshop was held in Bangalore on 6,7 & 8 July, 2018 at BET Sadathunnisa Degree College,(Girls) Bismillah Nagar, Bangalore. Over 175 students participated in the workshop and some of them share their experiences.

Every person who is facing pain in the world, to overcome the pain, this workshop is like a painkiller. It is amazing and life-changing.

I am feeling relaxed and satisfied with the willingness of accepting the reality.

I changed myself. Before I used to fight with my brother and now I hugged him and said sorry, now we both are happy, and my parents are happy with my behavior.

This workshop made me live in the present instead of past and thinking about the future.

I was living in assumptions till 6th July. After three days, my life changed automatically.

Before this workshop, I could not control my anger, and I had stage fear, and now I have overcome anger and the stage fear. My family is shocked to see the changes in me.

Before, my mother uses to force me to do work or prepare tea. After the workshop, before mom would say I prepared and gave it, she was quite happy.

ANJUM: Before the workshop, I used to be in the past or future, and I had never experienced what it is to live in the present. After attending this workshop for three days, I found a new ‘ME’. Before, I have not realized that I was under the control of my mind, but now I can feel the new change in me, the peace, satisfaction which I always wanted to feel it, but I did not know the way. I wholeheartedly thank Allah that he gave me an opportunity to attend this workshop and wholeheartedly thank sir, who has changed my life. Thank You, sir.

TASMIYA: The workshop was wonderful. I practised what I learned, in my home; now all are loving me more than before. I used to fight with my brothers, mother, and father and now after attending, I stopped fighting and my family is happy, and I too feel awesome from this. Thank you, sir, and, I am very thankful to our college (Crescent first grade college) management for sending us to this workshop. I have changed my lifestyle.

