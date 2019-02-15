Thirty nine Muslims Pass UPSC – Combined Medical Services Exam 2018
New Delhi: 39 Muslim doctors are among a total of 440 recommended for various medical posts to be filled based on the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2018 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the final results of which were declared recently.
Out of the total 40 Muslim doctors, who made to the list of 440 successful candidates, 17 are women.The UPSC CMSE 2018 results are declared based on the result of the Computer Based Examination (Part – I) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2018 held by the Union Public Service Commission on July 22, 2018 followed by Personality Test (Part – II) held in November 2018 to January 2019.
(Extracted from ummid.com)
Category: Education