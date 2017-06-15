Istanbul: The Turkish Airlines on May 6 announced that it would provide laptops to business class passengers who are flying to the United States and United Kingdom after the two countries banned large electronic devices for passengers who are flying to cities in their countries. Turkish Airlines said business class passengers could request the cabin crew to provide them laptops to be used during the flight. The data would be secured and protect the user’s privacy and it will be automatically deleted after being shut down.

Several countries have dubbed the ban on carrying of on-flight laptops from Middle Eastern countries as ‘racist’ move by the Western nations.

International Conference on ‘Role of Women’

New Delhi: The Institute of Objective Studies will hold a two-day international conference on “The role of women in making a humane society” on September 23-24, 2017 at Calicut.

The Institute has invited papers from academics, researchers and students on topics like-Women in the time of the Prophet, Women’s participation in electoral politics, Role of Muslim women in socio-economic uplift, Women and media, Education: Religious and secular, Status of women in the Muslim world, Women-related laws in Muslim world.

Last date for submission of abstracts is June 15, 2017. Notification of acceptance of abstracts will be on July 15 and last date for submission of full paper is August 31, 2017.

For more information contact: Mr. Iqbal Hussain, Programme Officer, 88028-65923, ios.newdelhi@gmail.com

Category: Tidbits